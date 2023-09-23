When the Colorado State Rams match up with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our computer model predicts the Rams will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado State (+4) Over (51.5) Colorado State 36, Middle Tennessee 28

Week 4 CUSA Predictions

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Blue Raiders have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

The Blue Raiders have one win against the spread this season.

Middle Tennessee has not covered a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

One of the Blue Raiders' three games this season has hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 51.5 points, 1.3 higher than the average total in Middle Tennessee games this season.

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rams have a 41.7% chance to win.

The Rams have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

When they have played as at least 4-point underdogs this year, the Rams are 1-1 against the spread.

In Rams two games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average point total for Colorado State this season is 7.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Blue Raiders vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Middle Tennessee 20.3 31.0 35.0 14.0 13.0 39.5 Colorado State 29.5 46.5 24.0 50.0 35.0 43.0

