The Missouri Tigers (3-0) meet the Memphis Tigers (3-0) at the The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri on September 23, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ESPNU. The Missouri Tigers are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup. The over/under is 51.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Memphis matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: The Dome at America's Center

Memphis vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Memphis vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Memphis has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Missouri has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Missouri Tigers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

