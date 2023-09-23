Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 23, when the Memphis Tigers and Missouri Tigers square off at 7:30 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Tigers. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Memphis vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (+7) Under (51.5) Memphis 26, Missouri 21

Week 4 AAC Predictions

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Memphis Tigers.

The Memphis Tigers have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

One of the Memphis Tigers' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Memphis this season is 0.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Missouri Tigers' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Missouri Tigers have one win against the spread this season.

Missouri has not covered a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

The Missouri Tigers have had one game (out of two) go over the total this year.

The over/under in this game is 51.5 points, four higher than the average total in Missouri games this season.

Tigers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri 29.3 18.7 29.3 18.7 -- -- Memphis 40.3 13.7 42 19 37 3

