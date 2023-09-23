The Samford Bulldogs should win their matchup versus the Chattanooga Mocs at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Chattanooga vs. Samford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Samford (-0.3) 46.2 Samford 24, Chattanooga 23

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of seven of Mocs games last year hit the over.

Samford Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

Mocs vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Samford 29.7 29.7 69 14 10 37.5 Chattanooga 34 21.3 37.5 11.5 27 41

