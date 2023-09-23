How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
Nick Martinez will start for the San Diego Padres on Saturday against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.
Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 205 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with a .419 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals' .251 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- St. Louis ranks 18th in the majors with 685 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).
- The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jake Woodford (2-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing one hit.
- Woodford has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.
- Woodford has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 3.2 innings per outing.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/18/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Freddy Peralta
|9/19/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Trevor Megill
|9/20/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Adrian Houser
|9/21/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Wade Miley
|9/22/2023
|Padres
|L 4-2
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Matt Waldron
|9/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Nick Martínez
|9/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Michael Wacha
|9/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Wade Miley
|9/27/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Corbin Burnes
|9/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/29/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Connor Phillips
