Nick Martinez will start for the San Diego Padres on Saturday against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 205 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with a .419 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .251 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 18th in the majors with 685 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jake Woodford (2-2) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing one hit.

Woodford has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

Woodford has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 3.2 innings per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Drew Rom Trevor Megill 9/20/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Zack Thompson Adrian Houser 9/21/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Home Miles Mikolas Wade Miley 9/22/2023 Padres L 4-2 Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres - Away Jake Woodford Nick Martínez 9/24/2023 Padres - Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/27/2023 Brewers - Away Miles Mikolas Corbin Burnes 9/28/2023 Brewers - Away Dakota Hudson Brandon Woodruff 9/29/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Connor Phillips

