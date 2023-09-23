A couple of hot hitters, Juan Soto and Paul Goldschmidt, will try to keep it going when the San Diego Padres play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +150 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won in 31, or 43.1%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 5-4 in those contests.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 73 of its 151 games with a total this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 2-8-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-45 34-42 28-23 39-63 50-63 17-23

