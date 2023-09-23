The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) hit the road for a UAC clash against the Austin Peay Governors (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Homer Bryce Stadium.

On offense, SFA ranks 40th in the FCS with 393.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 50th in total defense (325.7 yards allowed per contest). Austin Peay's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 22nd-best in the FCS with 33.0 points per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 27.3 points per game, which ranks 60th.

We give more info below

Austin Peay vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Austin Peay vs. SFA Key Statistics

Austin Peay SFA 401.3 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.0 (39th) 385.7 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.7 (55th) 96.3 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.3 (29th) 305.0 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.7 (51st) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (4th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has compiled 915 yards (305.0 per game) while completing 72.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 38 yards with one touchdown.

CJ Evans Jr. has carried the ball 29 times for 153 yards, with one touchdown.

Jevon Jackson has piled up 92 yards (on 23 carries) with one touchdown.

Kam Thomas has racked up 157 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tre Shackelford has put together a 154-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 17 passes on 20 targets.

Jaden Barnes' 10 catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 149 yards (49.7 ypg).

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has thrown for 572 yards, completing 53.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 106 yards (35.3 ypg) on 14 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jerrell Wimbley has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 288 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Lawton Rikel's 147 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted four times and has totaled 10 receptions.

Anthony Williams has reeled in three passes while averaging 35.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Ty Love's eight receptions are good enough for 98 yards.

