If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Wilson County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Wilson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Wilson Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Lebanon, TN

Lebanon, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Donelson Christian Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Mount Juliet, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friendship Christian School at Middle Tennessee Christian School