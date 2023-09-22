If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Union County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Alcoa High School at Union County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Blairsville, GA

Blairsville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Alcoa High School at Union County High School