Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Sumner County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Springfield High School at Portland High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Portland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pope John Paul II Preparatory School at Davidson Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School at Station Camp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beech High School at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 5 - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at White House Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: White House, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White House Heritage High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Pleasant View, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westmoreland High School at Liberty Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.