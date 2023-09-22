Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Shelby County, Tennessee this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Harding Academy at First Assembly Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Cordova, TN

Cordova, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Father Ryan High School at Briarcrest Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Eads, TN

Eads, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Northpoint Christian School at St. Benedict at Auburndale

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Cordova, TN

Cordova, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson Christian School at Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Millington, TN

Millington, TN Conference: Class A - West Region - District 5

Class A - West Region - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Memphis Business Academy at Lausanne Collegiate School