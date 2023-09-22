Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Roane County, Tennessee this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Roane County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Oliver Springs High School at Sunbright School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sunbright, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harriman High School at Oakdale School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Oakdale, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Rockwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rockwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jellico High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roane County High School at Rockwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Rockwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
