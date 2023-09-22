Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Obion County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Obion County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Obion County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Union City High School at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Greenfield, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Obion County Central High School at Dresden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dresden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gleason School at South Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: South Fulton, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.