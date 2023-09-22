If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Obion County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Obion County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Union City High School at Greenfield School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Greenfield, TN

Greenfield, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Obion County Central High School at Dresden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Dresden, TN

Dresden, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Gleason School at South Fulton High School