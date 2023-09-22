Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monroe County, Tennessee has high school football games on the calendar this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Loudon High School at Sequoyah High School - Madisonville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Madisonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bledsoe County High School at Tellico Plains High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Tellico Plains, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.