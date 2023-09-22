Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maury County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Maury County, Tennessee this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Maury County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Lawrence County High School at Spring Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Columbia, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Central High School at Tullahoma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Tullahoma, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grace Christian Academy at Zion Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Columbia, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Pleasant High School at Lewis County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Hohenwald, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ezell-Harding Christian School at Columbia Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Columbia, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
