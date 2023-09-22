Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Lincoln County, Tennessee is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lincoln County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Fayetteville High School at Marshall County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Lewisburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
