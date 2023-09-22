Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Lauderdale County, Tennessee and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Powell High School at Halls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Halls, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westview High School at Ripley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Ripley, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Halls High School at Fayette Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Somerville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.