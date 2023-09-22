Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Silverdale Baptist Academy at Notre Dame High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: Class A - East Region - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at East Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hixson High School at Soddy-Daisy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion County High School at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grundy County High School at Sale Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sale Creek, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at The Howard School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Signal Mountain Middle High School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meigs County High School at Chattanooga Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Harrison, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
