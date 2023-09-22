Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Silverdale Baptist Academy at Notre Dame High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: Class A - East Region - District 2

Class A - East Region - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at East Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hixson High School at Soddy-Daisy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN

Soddy-Daisy, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion County High School at Brainerd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 4

2A - Region 2 - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Grundy County High School at Sale Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Sale Creek, TN

Sale Creek, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at The Howard School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Signal Mountain Middle High School at Lookout Valley Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Meigs County High School at Chattanooga Central High School