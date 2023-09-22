High school football competition in Greene County, Tennessee is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Greene County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Chuckey-Doak High School at Cocke County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22

6:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Newport, TN

Newport, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

South Greene High School at West Greene High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Mosheim, TN

Mosheim, TN Conference: 2A - Region 1 - District 1

2A - Region 1 - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Greeneville High School at Volunteer High School