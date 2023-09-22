Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Franklin County, Tennessee, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Franklin County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Shelbyville Central High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Winchester, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at Huntland School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Huntland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
