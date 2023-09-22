Dakota Hudson takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at PETCO Park against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 204 home runs.

Fueled by 461 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 12th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 683 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.451 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Hudson (6-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

In 10 starts, Hudson has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Drew Rom Trevor Megill 9/20/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Zack Thompson Adrian Houser 9/21/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Home Miles Mikolas Wade Miley 9/22/2023 Padres - Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres - Away Jake Woodford Nick Martínez 9/24/2023 Padres - Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/27/2023 Brewers - Away Miles Mikolas Corbin Burnes 9/28/2023 Brewers - Away Dakota Hudson Brandon Woodruff

