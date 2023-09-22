Friday's contest between the San Diego Padres (75-78) and St. Louis Cardinals (67-86) going head-to-head at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on September 22.

The Padres will give the nod to Matt Waldron (1-3, 5.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Dakota Hudson (6-2, 5.12 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 31, or 43.7%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (683 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule