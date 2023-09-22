High school football competition in Bradley County, Tennessee is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bradley County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Heritage High School at Bradley Central High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 22

6:45 PM ET on September 22 Location: Cleveland, TN

Cleveland, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Rhea County High School at Walker Valley High School