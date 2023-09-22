Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bradley County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Bradley County, Tennessee is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Bradley County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Heritage High School at Bradley Central High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rhea County High School at Walker Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
