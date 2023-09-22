Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Benton County, Tennessee has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Gibson County High School at Camden Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Camden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.