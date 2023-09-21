Tyrone Taylor leads the Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) into a contest versus the St. Louis Cardinals (67-85), after homering twice in an 8-2 victory over the Cardinals, at 1:15 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (7-12) for the Cardinals and Wade Miley (8-4) for the Brewers.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (7-12, 4.84 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (8-4, 3.38 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will send Mikolas (7-12) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 4.84 ERA this season with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 32 games.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 32 starts this season.

Mikolas has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.38 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 109 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 21 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .223 against him.

Miley is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the season.

Miley has put up 17 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Wade Miley vs. Cardinals

The opposing Cardinals offense has a collective .251 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 1302 total hits and 17th in MLB action with 683 runs scored. They have the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.421) and are 10th in all of MLB with 204 home runs.

Miley has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP against the Cardinals this season in 1 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .167 batting average over one appearance.

