How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 21
Richie Palacios and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB play with 204 total home runs.
- St. Louis ranks 11th in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.251).
- St. Louis has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (683 total runs).
- The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest average in baseball.
- St. Louis' pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.452).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miles Mikolas (7-12 with a 4.84 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 33rd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Mikolas has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Mikolas is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Ranger Suárez
|9/17/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Taijuan Walker
|9/18/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Freddy Peralta
|9/19/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Trevor Megill
|9/20/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Adrian Houser
|9/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Wade Miley
|9/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Matt Waldron
|9/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Nick Martínez
|9/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Michael Wacha
|9/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Wade Miley
|9/27/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Corbin Burnes
