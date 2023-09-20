The Milwaukee Brewers (85-66) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (67-84) at 7:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (5-6) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (6-4) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (5-6, 4.34 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (6-4, 4.53 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

Thompson (5-6) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.34 and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .274 in 23 games this season.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Thompson has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished 11 appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Zack Thompson vs. Brewers

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 27th in the league (.382) and 153 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Brewers in one game, and they have gone 2-for-5 over one inning.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

The Brewers will send Houser (6-4) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 82 strikeouts over 95 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.

Houser has five quality starts this season.

Houser has put up 12 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

