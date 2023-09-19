The Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

The probable starters are Trevor Megill (1-0) for the Brewers and Drew Rom (1-2) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom

Rom makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.96 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 22 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.96, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are batting .290 against him.

So far this season, Rom has not recorded a quality start.

Rom has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season entering this outing.

In one of his five total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Megill

Megill heads to the mound for the Brewers to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing one hit to the Washington Nationals.

He has an ERA of 3.13, a batting average against of .250 and 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to six.

Trevor Megill vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 678 runs this season, which ranks 17th in MLB. They are batting .252 for the campaign with 203 home runs, ninth in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cardinals in one game, and they have gone 0-for-3 over one inning.

