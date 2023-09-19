How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will take the field on Tuesday at Busch Stadium against Trevor Megill, who gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 203 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 457 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 11th in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .252 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 678 (4.5 per game).
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Rom (1-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander allowed two hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.
- None of Rom's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- In five starts, Rom has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his five chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Orioles
|W 1-0
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Kyle Gibson
|9/15/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Aaron Nola
|9/16/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Ranger Suárez
|9/17/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Taijuan Walker
|9/18/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Freddy Peralta
|9/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Trevor Megill
|9/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Wade Miley
|9/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Corbin Burnes
|9/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Matt Waldron
|9/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Pedro Avila
|9/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Michael Wacha
