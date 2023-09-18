The Milwaukee Brewers (84-65) and St. Louis Cardinals (66-83) clash in NL Central play, on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (12-8) for the Brewers and Adam Wainwright (4-11) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (12-8, 3.73 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (4-11, 7.95 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (4-11) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 4-11 with a 7.95 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 94 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 42-year-old has an ERA of 7.95, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .354 against him.

Wainwright has three quality starts this year.

Wainwright is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per start.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will send Peralta (12-8) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with a 3.73 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .202.

He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Peralta has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.73), 12th in WHIP (1.091), and fourth in K/9 (11.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Freddy Peralta vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 17th in MLB with 677 runs scored this season. They have a .252 batting average this campaign with 202 home runs (ninth in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cardinals in two games, and they have gone 10-for-43 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over 11 1/3 innings.

