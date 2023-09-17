Sunday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (78-71) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72) at Chase Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cubs coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (3-0) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (7-8) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have won 47 out of the 83 games, or 56.6%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has a record of 47-36, a 56.6% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Chicago has scored 747 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 81 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (46.9%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 32 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (692 total), Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 11 @ Rockies W 5-4 Jordan Wicks vs Kyle Freeland September 12 @ Rockies L 6-4 Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen September 13 @ Rockies L 7-3 Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach September 15 @ Diamondbacks L 6-4 Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt September 16 @ Diamondbacks L 7-6 Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies September 17 @ Diamondbacks - Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson September 19 Pirates - Javier Assad vs TBA September 20 Pirates - Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller September 21 Pirates - Justin Steele vs Johan Oviedo September 22 Rockies - Kyle Hendricks vs Peter Lambert September 23 Rockies - Jordan Wicks vs Kyle Freeland

Diamondbacks Schedule