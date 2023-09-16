With the college football season entering Week 3, the schedule includes five games that feature teams from the Patriot League. To make sure you catch all of the action, see the column below for details on how to watch.

Patriot League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Holy Cross Crusaders at Yale Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cornell Big Red at Lehigh Mountain Hawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stonehill Skyhawks at Georgetown Hoyas 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Columbia Lions at Lafayette Leopards 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Pennsylvania Quakers at Colgate Raiders 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

