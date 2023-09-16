The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) and Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) will clash at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wake Forest 32, Old Dominion 27

The Demon Deacons have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -550 or shorter.

Old Dominion has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Monarchs have played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Demon Deacons have an 84.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Old Dominion (+14)



Old Dominion (+14) This year Wake Forest has one win against the spread.

Entering play this week, Old Dominion has one victory against the spread this season.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 14 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61)



Under (61) Together, the two teams combine for 64 points per game, three points more than the over/under of 61 for this game.

Splits Tables

Wake Forest

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56 56 Implied Total AVG 33 33 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-0-1 0-0-1 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Old Dominion

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50 51.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 31 29 33 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

