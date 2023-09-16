The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) visit the UNLV Rebels (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Vanderbilt is totaling 34.0 points per game offensively this season (52nd in the FBS), and is giving up 25.7 points per game (85th) on the other side of the ball. UNLV has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 18th-worst in total offense (319.0 total yards per game) and 18th-worst in total defense (450.5 total yards allowed per game).

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Vanderbilt UNLV 393.7 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.0 (117th) 384.3 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.5 (105th) 121.0 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.0 (58th) 272.7 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.0 (125th) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has racked up 766 yards (255.3 ypg) on 60-of-98 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Patrick Smith, has carried the ball 27 times for 157 yards (52.3 per game), scoring one time.

Sedrick Alexander has been handed the ball 24 times this year and racked up 117 yards (39.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard has hauled in 20 receptions for 217 yards (72.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Jayden McGowan has hauled in 18 passes while averaging 71.3 yards per game.

London Humphreys has been the target of eight passes and hauled in six receptions for 164 yards, an average of 54.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Doug Brumfield has compiled 186 yards (93.0 yards per game) while completing 56.8% of his passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 60 yards with one touchdown.

Vincent Davis has rushed for 96 yards on nine carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jai'Den Thomas has run for 61 yards across 13 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has hauled in 96 receiving yards on nine receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Dominic Gicinto has totaled 52 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game) on three receptions.

Ricky White's 10 targets have resulted in four receptions for 36 yards.

