The UNLV Rebels (1-1) are 4.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1). An over/under of 59.5 is set for the game.

Vanderbilt ranks 52nd in scoring offense (34 points per game) and 85th in scoring defense (25.7 points allowed per game) this season. UNLV is accumulating 25.5 points per contest on offense this season (95th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 24.5 points per contest (73rd-ranked) on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Vanderbilt vs UNLV Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vanderbilt -4.5 -110 -110 59.5 -105 -115 -190 +155

Looking to place a bet on Vanderbilt vs. UNLV? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 3 SEC Betting Trends

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Vanderbilt to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Re'Mahn Davis ran for 1,042 yards (86.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

In the passing game, Davis scored three touchdowns, with 29 receptions for 169 yards.

Michael Wright passed for 974 yards (81.2 per game), completing 57.4% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Wright ran for 517 yards and five TDs.

Will Sheppard had 60 receptions for 776 yards (64.7 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

In 12 games, AJ Swann threw for 1,274 yards (106.2 per game), with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.1%.

Anfernee Orji had one interception to go with 67 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and one pass defended last year.

Jaylen Mahoney posted 43 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and one interception in 12 games.

CJ Taylor totaled one sack to go with three TFL, 32 tackles, and one interception in 12 games played a season ago.

De'Rickey Wright totaled one TFL, 27 tackles, and three interceptions in 12 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.