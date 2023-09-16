Our computer model predicts the UNLV Rebels will take down the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Allegiant Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Looking to bet on Vanderbilt vs. UNLV? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (+5) Under (57.5) UNLV 26, Vanderbilt 25

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 SEC Predictions

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

The Commodores have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Commodores are winless against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt is winless against the spread when it has played as 5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

Vanderbilt has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 57.5 points, 2.7 higher than the average total in Vanderbilt games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rebels have a 37.7% chance to win.

The Rebels have put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

UNLV is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 5 points or more this season.

The Rebels have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average point total for UNLV this year is the same as this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commodores vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Vanderbilt 34 25.7 41 20.5 20 36 UNLV 25.5 24.5 44 14 7 35

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.