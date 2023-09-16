The UT Martin Skyhawks (1-1) visit the Houston Christian Huskies (1-1) at Hardy M. Graham Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 14th-worst in the FCS (536.0 yards allowed per game), UT Martin has played better on offense, ranking 34th in the FCS offensively totaling 386.0 yards per game. Houston Christian's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks fourth-best in the FCS with 44.0 points per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 26.0 points per game, which ranks 45th.

UT Martin vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

UT Martin vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

UT Martin Houston Christian 386.0 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (71st) 536.0 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.5 (16th) 268.5 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.5 (55th) 117.5 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.0 (73rd) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has recorded 235 yards (117.5 ypg) on 32-of-65 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 95 rushing yards (47.5 ypg) on 14 carries.

Sam Franklin has racked up 305 yards on 32 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Jordan Castleberry has racked up 97 yards on 14 attempts.

DeVonte Tanksley's leads his squad with 47 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of 13 targets).

Asa Wondeh has put up a 42-yard season so far, reeling in four passes on four targets.

Trevonte Rucker has racked up six catches for 37 yards, an average of 18.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has 352 passing yards, or 176.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.1% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with one interception. He's also contributed on the ground with 15.0 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Champ Dozier, has carried the ball 29 times for 177 yards (88.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jesse Valenzuela has racked up 51 yards on eight carries.

Karl Reynolds has collected nine catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 161 (80.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 10 times and has three touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has recorded 66 receiving yards (33.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on three receptions.

Aaron Sotelo's four targets have resulted in four grabs for 52 yards.

