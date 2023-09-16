According to our computer projections, the UT Martin Skyhawks will beat the Houston Christian Huskies when the two teams match up at Hardy M. Graham Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

UT Martin vs. Houston Christian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UT Martin (-31.6) 61.1 UT Martin 46, Houston Christian 15

Week 3 OVC Predictions

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks have two wins against the spread this season.

One Skyhawks game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies went 3-6-1 ATS last year.

Last year, four Huskies games went over the point total.

Skyhawks vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UT Martin 22.5 39.5 38 31 7 48 Houston Christian 44 26 66 0 22 52

