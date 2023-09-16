The Tennessee Titans have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 24th-ranked in the NFL as of September 16.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Titans games.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 23rd in the (351.6 yards allowed per game).

Last year the Titans were 3-5 at home and 4-5 away.

As a favorite last season Tennessee picked up only two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 catches for 398 yards.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

In addition, Tannehill rushed for 98 yards and two TDs.

DeAndre Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago with the Cardinals.

In the passing game with the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, catching 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Kevin Byard compiled 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +3000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2000 3 September 24 @ Browns - +1800 4 October 1 Bengals - +1400 5 October 8 @ Colts - +25000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +5000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +12500 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2000 12 November 26 Panthers - +20000 13 December 3 Colts - +25000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1600 15 December 17 Texans - +40000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +5000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +40000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2000

