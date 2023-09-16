The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) and the Florida Gators (1-1) play on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents.

Tennessee ranks 26th in total offense (477.5 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (270 yards allowed per game) this season. Florida ranks 38th in the FBS with 453 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks second-best by surrendering just 191 total yards per contest.

See more info below, including how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Tennessee vs. Florida Key Statistics

Tennessee Florida 477.5 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453 (54th) 270 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (1st) 257.5 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170 (60th) 220 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283 (38th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 429 passing yards for Tennessee, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording four touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 40 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 12 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has 233 rushing yards on 25 carries.

This season, Jabari Small has carried the ball 26 times for 162 yards (81 per game).

Ramel Keyton has hauled in eight receptions for 118 yards (59 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Squirrel White has put together a 75-yard season so far, reeling in 10 passes on 14 targets.

Bru McCoy's seven receptions have yielded 72 yards.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has put up 526 passing yards, or 263 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.8% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Montrell Johnson, has carried the ball 18 times for 125 yards (62.5 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught three passes for 41 yards.

Trevor Etienne has racked up 109 yards (on 18 attempts) with one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall has totaled 14 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 215 (107.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has one touchdown.

Marcus Burke has put together a 61-yard season so far. He's caught two passes on three targets.

Eugene Wilson III's six receptions (on six targets) have netted him 60 yards (30 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee or Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.