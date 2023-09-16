In the contest between the North Alabama Lions and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Lions to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Alabama (-5.1) 56.7 North Alabama 31, Tennessee Tech 26

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 OVC Predictions

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread last season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

North Alabama Betting Info (2022)

The Lions put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

Lions games went over the point total seven out of 10 times last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Eagles vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee Tech 10 50.5 -- -- 10 50.5 North Alabama 26.3 32 41 27 31 52

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.