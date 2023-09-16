The Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) visit the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) at Hale Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Tennessee State is putting up 13.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 93rd in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 85th, giving up 35 points per game. From an offensive angle, Gardner-Webb is compiling 398.5 total yards per game (32nd-ranked). It ranks 56th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (361.5 total yards given up per game).

We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Hale Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

Tennessee State Gardner-Webb 267.5 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.5 (37th) 466.5 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.5 (54th) 136.5 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135 (63rd) 131 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.5 (15th) 2 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Deveon Bryant has thrown for 217 yards, completing 61.3% of his passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 109 yards (54.5 ypg) on 16 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Rouse, has carried the ball 28 times for 119 yards (59.5 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 36 receiving yards on four catches.

Dayron Johnson's leads his squad with 61 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five catches (out of six targets).

Trenton Gillison has caught five passes for 57 yards (28.5 yards per game) this year.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has put up 527 passing yards, or 263.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 19.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Narii Gaither is his team's leading rusher with 29 carries for 142 yards, or 71 per game. Gaither has also chipped in with nine catches for 53 yards.

Jayden Brown has racked up 76 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching five passes for 72 yards and one score.

Jonathan Burns' 113 receiving yards (56.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 13 catches on five targets with one touchdown.

Karim Page has collected 100 receiving yards (50 yards per game) on 11 receptions.

Brennan McGuire's nine grabs (on eight targets) have netted him 86 yards (43 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee State or Gardner-Webb gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.