Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs should come out on top in their matchup against the Tennessee State Tigers at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.
Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Gardner-Webb (-3.1)
|49.5
|Gardner-Webb 26, Tennessee State 23
Week 3 OVC Predictions
Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers have no wins against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.
Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- All Runnin' Bulldogs one game with a set total have hit the over.
Tigers vs. Runnin' Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Tennessee State
|13.5
|35.0
|--
|--
|3.0
|56.0
|Gardner-Webb
|29.0
|36.0
|34.0
|27.0
|24.0
|45.0
