The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1) visit the No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Ole Miss has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 55.0 points per game) and scoring defense (24th-best with 13.5 points allowed per game) this year. Georgia Tech's offense has been thriving, putting up 533.0 total yards per contest (ninth-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 90th by surrendering 382.5 total yards per game.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Ole Miss Georgia Tech 515.0 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 533.0 (23rd) 288.5 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.5 (80th) 116.0 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.5 (21st) 399.0 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.5 (19th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 5 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 601 yards (300.5 ypg) on 35-of-50 passing with six touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 77 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Quinshon Judkins has carried the ball 31 times for a team-high 108 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on five catches for 43 yards (21.5 per game).

Tre Harris' 188 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 10 times and has registered eight catches and five touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 171 yards so far this campaign.

Dayton Wade has been the target of 13 passes and racked up eight receptions for 129 yards, an average of 64.5 yards per contest.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 603 yards on 65.6% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 53 yards .

Jamal Haynes has carried the ball 20 times for 164 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on six catches for 58 yards.

Trevion Cooley has collected 145 yards (on 19 carries) with three touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Malik Rutherford has collected 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 145 (72.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 13 times.

Chase Lane has caught six passes and compiled 105 receiving yards (52.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s eight targets have resulted in five receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

