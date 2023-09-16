How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1) visit the No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
Ole Miss has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 55.0 points per game) and scoring defense (24th-best with 13.5 points allowed per game) this year. Georgia Tech's offense has been thriving, putting up 533.0 total yards per contest (ninth-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 90th by surrendering 382.5 total yards per game.
Find out how to watch this matchup on SEC Network in the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 3 Games
- Florida State vs Boston College
- North Dakota vs Boise State
- Army vs UTSA
- Penn State vs Illinois
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- San Diego State vs Oregon State
- Oklahoma vs Tulsa
- Tennessee vs Florida
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- Western Kentucky vs Ohio State
- Alabama vs South Florida
- Northern Illinois vs Nebraska
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics
|Ole Miss
|Georgia Tech
|515.0 (28th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|533.0 (23rd)
|288.5 (32nd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|382.5 (80th)
|116.0 (100th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|221.5 (21st)
|399.0 (4th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|311.5 (19th)
|2 (34th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|4 (89th)
|5 (14th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|3 (48th)
Ole Miss Stats Leaders
- Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 601 yards (300.5 ypg) on 35-of-50 passing with six touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 77 rushing yards on 18 carries.
- Quinshon Judkins has carried the ball 31 times for a team-high 108 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on five catches for 43 yards (21.5 per game).
- Tre Harris' 188 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 10 times and has registered eight catches and five touchdowns.
- Jordan Watkins has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 171 yards so far this campaign.
- Dayton Wade has been the target of 13 passes and racked up eight receptions for 129 yards, an average of 64.5 yards per contest.
Georgia Tech Stats Leaders
- Haynes King has thrown for 603 yards on 65.6% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 53 yards .
- Jamal Haynes has carried the ball 20 times for 164 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on six catches for 58 yards.
- Trevion Cooley has collected 145 yards (on 19 carries) with three touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 61 yards and one touchdown.
- Malik Rutherford has collected 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 145 (72.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 13 times.
- Chase Lane has caught six passes and compiled 105 receiving yards (52.5 per game) with one touchdown.
- Eric Singleton Jr.'s eight targets have resulted in five receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns.
Rep your team with officially licensed Ole Miss or Georgia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.