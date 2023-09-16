Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 16, when the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets go head to head at 7:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Rebels. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Tech (+17.5) Over (63) Ole Miss 40, Georgia Tech 25

Week 3 SEC Predictions

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rebels a 90.9% chance to win.

The Rebels have won once against the spread this year.

The point total average for Ole Miss games this season is 63.5, 0.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yellow Jackets have a 13.8% chance to win.

The Yellow Jackets are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Yellow Jackets one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

The average point total for the Georgia Tech this season is 13.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Rebels vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 55 13.5 73 7 37 20 Georgia Tech 41 26 48 13 -- --

