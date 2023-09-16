The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-2) square off against an FCS opponent, the Murray State Racers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.

Middle Tennessee ranks sixth-worst in total offense (248.0 yards per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 85th with 373.5 yards allowed per game. Murray State ranks 65th with 325.0 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 92nd with 443.0 total yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Murray State 248.0 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.0 (70th) 373.5 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.0 (84th) 74.5 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.5 (41st) 173.5 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.5 (83rd) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (14th)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 341 yards, completing 63.2% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 50 yards (25.0 ypg) on 19 carries.

This season, Frank Peasant has carried the ball 16 times for 45 yards (22.5 per game).

Elijah Metcalf's leads his squad with 82 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight receptions (out of nine targets).

Justin Olson has hauled in five receptions totaling 57 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jeremy Tate Jr.'s six receptions have turned into 50 yards.

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams leads Murray State with 172 yards on 15-of-32 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 33 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 10 carries.

Kywon Morgan is his team's leading rusher with 19 carries for 59 yards, or 29.5 per game.

Q'Darryius Jennings has been given 11 carries and totaled 57 yards with one touchdown.

Taylor Shields paces his squad with 69 receiving yards on two catches with two touchdowns.

Golden Eke has put together a 59-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on five targets.

Cole Rusk's three grabs (on four targets) have netted him 55 yards (27.5 ypg).

