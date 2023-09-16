Our computer model predicts the Chattanooga Mocs will defeat the Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Finley Stadium Davenport Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Chattanooga vs. Citadel Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Chattanooga (-22.7) 60.3 Chattanooga 41, Citadel 19

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

The Mocs and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs put together a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last year, four Bulldogs games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mocs vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chattanooga 27 30.5 27 20 27 41 Citadel 3.5 45 7 56 0 34

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.