In the matchup between the Austin Peay Governors and East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Governors to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Austin Peay vs. East Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-11.8) 62 Austin Peay 37, East Tennessee State 25

Week 3 UAC Predictions

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors went 8-3-0 ATS last season.

The Governors and their opponents combined to go over the point total four out of 11 times last season.

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers covered just twice in 10 games with a spread last season.

Buccaneers games hit the over six out of 10 times last season.

Governors vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Austin Peay 18 39.5 -- -- 18 39.5 East Tennessee State 22.5 24.5 42 0 3 49

