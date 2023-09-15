Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Shelby County, Tennessee, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Briarcrest Christian School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairley High School at Northpoint Christian School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Southaven, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. George's Independent School at Davidson Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lausanne Collegiate School at St. Benedict at Auburndale
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Cordova, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeway High School at Memphis University School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
