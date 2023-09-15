Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Rutherford County, Tennessee is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Central Magnet School at Sweetwater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sweetwater, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Webb School at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Siegel High School at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Stewarts Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockvale High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntland School at Eagleville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Eagleville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
